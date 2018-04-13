Teacher Walkout Ends After 9 Days With Mixed Feelings - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teacher Walkout Ends After 9 Days With Mixed Feelings

OKLAHOMA CITY -

After nine long days of marching, the teacher walkout is over. 

The OEA made the announcement Thursday after lawmakers adjourned without acting on any education funding.

OEA President Alicia Priest ended the walkout claiming victory, but others aren't so sure. 

But that money was already budgeted before the walkout. No additional money was added to the budget in fiscal year 2019 since the walkout began.

Nonetheless, educators say the fight is not over for classroom funding. 

Now, some districts plan on sending delegates to lobby for education.

Priest said it was time to shift focus, lasering in on the November election. 

The OEA is urging teachers to vote for those who will fund education.

In a teacher poll, Priest said 70 percent did not feel any more could be achieved if the walkout continued. 

She said it's now up to the school districts to decide whether or not class resumes Friday.

