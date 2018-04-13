Kansas Bank Robber Believed To Be In OKC Taken Into Custody

A Kansas bank robbery suspect is now in custody after authorities located the man in Dewey County early Friday.

Martin Paris was apprehended at a motel in Seiling just before 2 a.m., according to Dewey County Sheriff, Clay Sander.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshal Service believed Paris was in the OKC Metro Thursday.

Paris previously served time for attempted murder as well as two prior bank robberies, according to authorities.