Loryn Goodwin Selected In 2nd Round Of WNBA Draft

Former Cowgirls guard Loryn Goodwin was selected by the Dallas Wings Thursday in the 2nd round of the WNBA draft.

Goodwin is the 5th OSU women's basketball player ever to be selected in the WNBA draft.

The grad transfer was named an honorable mention All-American in her lone season in Stillwater.

Goodwin led the Big 12 in scoring last year with 20.6 points per game.