Some Teachers Ask OKCPS To Continue Walkout Participation

Acting Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) Superintendent Rebecca Kaye said she’ll know more about plans for next week after hearing from the Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers Friday.

That’s when the union is set to take a vote on whether its members want to return to the classroom.

“We are so proud of the way that our teachers have advocated for themselves and their students,” said Kaye.

Some teachers at a board meeting Thursday evening said they want that advocacy to continue at the Capitol.

“I don’t think I can go back on Monday knowing that I folded at a critical time,” one teacher said. “I urge you all to continue to participate.”

“We as teachers know that now is not the time to quite, but instead it’s the time to collect ourselves and return to the Capitol each day bigger and stronger than we were the day before,” another teacher said.

Because classes are cancelled Friday for OKCPS, the final day of school will be May 31st. And one hour of instructional time will be added to each day until then. Still, this could change based on what happens with the walkout.

“I know that just because OEA has given up, that doesn’t mean teachers in our district have given up,” a teacher said at the OKCPS board meeting.

Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers President Ed Allen said he heard from teachers who want to continue to the walkout and those who want to return to class during a Thursday evening telephone town hall.