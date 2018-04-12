Some Teachers Ask OKCPS To Continue Walkout Participation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Some Teachers Ask OKCPS To Continue Walkout Participation

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Acting Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) Superintendent Rebecca Kaye said she’ll know more about plans for next week after hearing from the Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers Friday.

That’s when the union is set to take a vote on whether its members want to return to the classroom.

“We are so proud of the way that our teachers have advocated for themselves and their students,” said Kaye.

Some teachers at a board meeting Thursday evening said they want that advocacy to continue at the Capitol.

“I don’t think I can go back on Monday knowing that I folded at a critical time,” one teacher said. “I urge you all to continue to participate.”

“We as teachers know that now is not the time to quite, but instead it’s the time to collect ourselves and return to the Capitol each day bigger and stronger than we were the day before,” another teacher said.

Because classes are cancelled Friday for OKCPS, the final day of school will be May 31st. And one hour of instructional time will be added to each day until then. Still, this could change based on what happens with the walkout.

“I know that just because OEA has given up, that doesn’t mean teachers in our district have given up,” a teacher said at the OKCPS board meeting.

Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers President Ed Allen said he heard from teachers who want to continue to the walkout and those who want to return to class during a Thursday evening telephone town hall.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.