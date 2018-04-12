Missing Hunter Found, Being Treated For Injuries After Dewey Co. Wildfire

A hunter who went missing during a large wildfire Thursday night in Dewey County has been found, family and law enforcement told News 9 Friday morning.

Terry Burleson, of Edmond, was identified as the missing hunter. He was found by oil rig workers Friday morning after he went missing while turkey hunting in Taloga.

Burleson is reportedly walking and talking at this time. He has been taken to Integris Baptist Medical Center via medical helicopter.

The Dewey County Sheriff’s Office requested a helicopter from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to aid in the search Thursday night.

The wildfire began late Thursday afternoon, just east of Leedy, Oklahoma. Firefighters continue to battle the large blaze that has burned hundreds of acres.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information when it becomes available.