Opinions Differ As Moore Returns To Classroom, Some Continue Walkout

Class is back in session in Moore, but some teachers and students went to the Capitol instead Thursday.

Teachers, parents and students say they all want what’s best for the district, but there are different ways to make that happen.

Donalda Crane, a teacher at Central Elementary, says she used her last personal day to go to the Capitol Thursday, and was overwhelmed by the crowd.

“It gives me goosebumps, and it's wonderful to have the support, it feels great,” Crane said.

Moore schools say 500 employees took the day off, and 100 substitutes came in.

“We have, I think, affected change by being up here, and I wanted to try to continue what we had started,” Theresa Mosier, a librarian at Heritage Trails Elementary said.

Many parents felt the same way, purposely keeping their kids out of school for a ninth day.

Some, like Michelle Shults, brought their kids to the walkout.

“As long as our teachers are still wanting to have a significant presence here, I as a parent will support those teachers and will be here with them,” Shults said.

Not all parents feel the same way.

Melody Elmore did decide to send her three children back to school, and claims teachers left behind no lesson plans.

“I don't think that's right to the kids. They should have given lesson plans. They should have given them something for them to do,” Elmore said.

While she says teachers have her support, Elmore is fed up with the walkout process, which she thought would last only a few days.

“I think they should have gone about it a different way than having the kids out this long,” Elmore said.

A representative from Moore Schools says the day went on without problems.

