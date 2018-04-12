Evacuations Ordered For Parts Of Woodward County Due To Wildfires

Authorities in northwest Oklahoma have ordered an evacuation in parts of Woodward County due to wildfires in the area.

Here is the alert:

At 4:56 p.m., a wildfire was located near East-West 35 and state Highway 34, north of Woodward.

People north of East-West 35 and state Highway 34 need to evacuate. The evacuation route is: GO NORTH 10 miles and east five miles to as far as East-West 25 and North-South 209 in the evacuation area.

People unable to go to the evacuation area can go to Faith United Methodist Church in Woodward at 1400 Texas Avenue.

This is a developing story.