Mike Gundy To Provide Funding For Security In Stillwater Public Schools

Mike Gundy To Provide Funding For Security In Stillwater Public Schools

By Associated Press
STILLWATER -

An education board has accepted Oklahoma State University head football Coach Mike Gundy’s donation for improved school security.

The Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education approved Gundy's proposed donation on Tuesday. The more than $35,000 donation will go toward hiring an armed law enforcement officer at each of the 10 schools for the remainder of the year. Superintendent Marc Moore says the school year will likely extend because of the current statewide teacher walkout.

Gundy proposed his donation to the board last month, offering personal funding to improve security at all of the schools in the Stillwater district. His gesture comes after the Feb. 14 school shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida.

Gundy has two sons attending Stillwater schools. He says he's pleased with the plan for increased security.

