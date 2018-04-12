Kansas Bank Robber With Violent Past Thought To Be In OKC

Authorities are on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect out of Kansas, now believed to be somewhere in the Oklahoma City metro.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Martin Paris, who they say is wanted for a bank robbery in Kansas. Paris is a convicted felon, who previously served time for attempted murder, as well as two prior bank robberies, authorities say.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” and weighing 160 pounds. Investigators say he has short red hair, but may have dyed it black. He has a scarred eyebrow over his left eye, a tattoo on his left ankle and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Paris was last seen driving a silver Kia Optima with Oklahoma license plate number FPK-012.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately. Residents are advised not to approach Paris, as he is considered potentially armed and dangerous.