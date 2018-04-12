Moore Students, Staff Continue Walkout Despite Superintendent's Order

More than 400 substitute teachers were requested throughout Moore Public School on Thursday. Moore students and staff were called back to class, but one group still chose to march to the Capitol.

The group from Moore, mostly students, made their way north on Pennsylvania Avenue, Thursday morning, on the way to the capitol; a trip that should take three and half hours and total just less than 10 miles

They are supposed to be in school, after a decision by their superintendent, Wednesday night. Dr. Robert Romines decided to end Moore’s participation in the walkout after eight days.

“Thanks for making my voice not heard in this whole thing, by making people go back to school. You quit on us,” said Moore High School sophomore, Lucia Dodson.

The same students who marched on Thursday say they will not be in class on Friday either, and would rather be at the Capitol with their teachers.