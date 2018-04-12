Ex-Member Of Governor's Cabinet Appointed Oklahoma Regent

The Oklahoma state House has adjourned until Monday with no further on education funding, News 9's Aaron Brilbeck reports. There were measures introduced to suspend the rules to discuss capital gains exemptions, minus agriculture, but those measures to discuss failed in the House by a vote of 69-29.More >>
More than 400 substitute teachers were requested throughout Moore Public School on Thursday. Moore students and staff were called back to class, but one group still chose to march to the Capitol.More >>
