High Fire Threat Across The State With Gusty Winds, High Temps

We will see winds and temperatures ramping up on Thursday.

An extreme fire threat is likely along with gusty winds, dry vegetation and hot highs. Highs in the metro will reach upper 80s while western Oklahoma will slide into the mid- to upper 90s.

We will see a slight chance of a storm after midnight with increasing clouds. It will stay windy overnight. Lows will be near 68.

The wildfire danger continues to be our main concern late week, especially to the west. On Friday, wind gusts will push to 35 to 40 mph at times. There are a few storm chances mainly in east Oklahoma with a few being possibly severe.

A cold front should push across the state Friday night and that will shift our winds to the northwest. It will still be gusty!

We'll see a cooler weekend ahead with a big drop from 80. We'll see highs in the 50s.

A freeze is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows will be near freezing.