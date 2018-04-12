More Than 300 Substitute Teachers Needed At Moore Public Schools During Walkout

Moore Public Schools is back in session Thursday and that had emotions running high Wednesday night from teachers and parents who feel the district is betraying them.

More than 300 substitute teachers are expected to be needed Thursday in Moore schools.

District officials say the decision was made based on what leaders thought was in the best interest of teachers, students, and support staff, which was to go back to class Thursday.

Parents were more than frustrated during Wednesday night's meeting with the Moore school district.

Leaders say in support of teachers, staff and students, the district will be sending a delegation of three to five staff members from each school to the Capitol to help fight for additional education funding.

Parents interested in accompanying teachers to the Capitol are instructed to email Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines for arranged transportation.