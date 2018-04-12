More Than 300 Substitute Teachers Needed At Moore Public Schools - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

More Than 300 Substitute Teachers Needed At Moore Public Schools During Walkout

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Moore Public Schools is back in session Thursday and that had emotions running high Wednesday night from teachers and parents who feel the district is betraying them.

More than 300 substitute teachers are expected to be needed Thursday in Moore schools.

District officials say the decision was made based on what leaders thought was in the best interest of teachers, students, and support staff, which was to go back to class Thursday.

Parents were more than frustrated during Wednesday night's meeting with the Moore school district.

Leaders say in support of teachers, staff and students, the district will be sending a delegation of three to five staff members from each school to the Capitol to help fight for additional education funding.

Parents interested in accompanying teachers to the Capitol are instructed to email Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines for arranged transportation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.