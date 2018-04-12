Teacher Walkout Continues As OEA Modifies Its Demands - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teacher Walkout Continues As OEA Modifies Its Demands

OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's Day 9 of the statewide teacher walkout.

The Oklahoma Education Association said it wants $25 million to end the protest after a mistake with their math. On Monday, they said they needed $50 million. 

The OEA said it has achieved about 95 percent of what it originally asked the legislature for in year one of its three-year education funding plan.

News 9 was told lawmakers could be close to a deal. 

The OEA has taken out permits through next week to continue the walkout at the Capitol.  

As for the teachers, some claim the OEA is leaving them in the dark.

