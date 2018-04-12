NW OKC Home Destroyed In Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

NW OKC Home Destroyed In Fire

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A northwest Oklahoma City home was destroyed after an overnight fire.

The fire happened early Thursday in the 1700 block of NW 14 near Blackwelder Avenue. 

The homeowners were not in the home at the time of the fire.

A neighboring home, which did not have a smoke detector, was evacuated because the fire almost spread to nearby homes. At least two nearby homes sustained burn damages from the fire.

