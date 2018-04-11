My 2 Cents: Creative Teacher Walkout Signs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Creative Teacher Walkout Signs

Teachers are known for being creative and you could certainly see that in the signs they carried at the teacher walkout.

There were a lot to choose from, but these are some of the best I saw, including my favorite.

A lot of talk about how teachers have to moonlight to pay their bills and a lot of signs like this one: "My 2nd job paid for this sign".

I like this one too: "I work to fund my wife's teaching habit."

Creative sign here - an Edmond teacher using the rally crowd to make her point: "If you think this is crowded you should see my classroom."

A lot of humor mixed in with the strong emotions: "Still waiting for a fully funded classroom,” this skeleton riding in a wheelchair proclaims.

Amanda saw all kinds of signs down there, and many like this that really touched her -  simply listing the names of all the students that teacher was there representing.

A lot of teachers-to-be have walked the picket lines at the Capitol asking the legislature to fully fund education: "I'm currently a Sooner please don't make me move to Texas.”

Finally, my favorite: "Sorry we're late our history books say the Capitol is in Guthrie, OK.”  

Of course, it was! It wasn’t until 1910 when it moved to OKC. Nice sign!

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.  

