Emergency Crews Respond To Crash In Kingfisher County

Emergency crews responded to an injury crash in Kingfisher County.

The crash occurred two miles south of Highway 33 at Calumet Rd. According to the Kingfisher County sheriff, his deputies are assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene.

At this time, information concerning the victims or the cause of the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.