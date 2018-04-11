[UNFILTERED] Has The Teacher Walkout Created A Political Movement?

The question some people are asking on Wednesday is, "has the teacher walkout created a political movement?"

On the ninth day of the teacher walkout and the first day candidates could formally file for state office, University of Oklahoma journalism professor Mike Boettcher was at the State Election Board as part of the [UNFILTERED] project, a partnership between Boettcher and News 9. Students from the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication have also contributed to our coverage of the teacher walkout.

In this clip from Wednesday, April 11, candidates passionate about education are lining up to file for office.

Check out the video from the KWTV Facebook page, below.

