Deputies Investigating Deadly Shooting Near Pink

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
PINK, Oklahoma -

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot to death in a rural area just to the south of the town of Pink, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 25000 block of Rolling Hills Drive, to the south of E. 125 Road.  Authorities tell News 9 the victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest.

So far, investigators have not said if anyone is in custody nor have they released any information regarding a possible suspect. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story.

