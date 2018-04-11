At Least One Killed After Fiery On EB I-40 Near Hinton

At least one person is dead following a fiery wreck on eastbound Interstate 40, near Hinton, Oklahoma, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash has forced authorities to shut down all lanes of EB I-40. Authorities say a semi and a car were involved in the crash, near mile marker 106 on EB I-40, just to the east of Hinton, in western Canadian County. A witness said the semi rear-ended the car, which then burst into flames.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is unclear if the deceased individual was in the semi or the car. The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

