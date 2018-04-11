Oreo Chocolate Mousse Cups - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oreo Chocolate Mousse Cups

Oreo Chocolate Mousse Cups

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup dark chocolate chips
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  1. In a small saucepan, bring the whipping cream to a simmer.
  2. In a separate bowl whisk together the eggs and sugar.
  3. Slowly pour about 1/4 cup of warm cream into the egg mixture while whisking quickly.
  4. Pour the tempered cream mixture into the sauce pan and continue to stir over medium heat till it is thickened.
  5. Add the chocolate chips and continue to stir until chocolate is melted.
  6. Pour the chocolate mixture into a separate bowl and chill for at least 3-4 hours.
  7. Beat the whipping cream with the remaining sugar till stiff peaks form.
  8. Fold the whipping cream mixture into the chilled chocolate mixture until combined.
  9. Place an Oreo cookie in the bottom of small jars or bowls.
  10. Spoon in the mousse and chill till you are ready to serve.
  11. Before serving sprinkle with broken Oreo cookies.

