Metro Elementary School Janitor Busted In Online Child Sex Sting

An Oklahoma City man was arrested on a child sex crime complaint after investigators say he reached out on social media to an undercover deputy, who he thought was a teen girl.

Even more disturbing, authorities say the suspect worked as a janitor for a metro elementary school.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Cameron Ford on Friday, April 6, following a 3-day investigation by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say it started on April 3, when Ford started sending private Facebook messages to the undercover deputy, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl from Mustang. The conversations started benign, but investigators say Ford soon began to steer the conversation towards sex.

“We’re always concerned when adults engage in filthy sex talk with children, but we know it’s time to roll when they begin planning and executing their sick and demented rape-a-child fantasy,” said Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West.

The dialogue moved from Facebook to cell phone text messaging, where investigators say Ford asked to meet up to have sex. A meeting point was setup at the Walmart in Mustang. When Ford arrived at the store, deputies took him into custody.

During his arrest, authorities say Ford told them he worked as a janitor at Apple Creek Elementary School in Moore and admitted that he was sexually attracted to children.

Ford was booked into the Canadian County Jail on one complaint of facilitating sex with a minor by use of technology. Bond was set at $25,000 and authorities say he’s already bonded out.