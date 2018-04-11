Trump Says Missiles 'Will Be Coming' To Syria - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Trump Says Missiles 'Will Be Coming' To Syria

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming."

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and `smart!"' He adds: "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

Russian lawmakers have warned the United States that Moscow would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime, saying it could trigger a direct military clash.

Trump didn't say whether he was referring to a U.S. military strike. But he has threatened military action in response to Syria's suspected chemical attack, which activists and rescuers say killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government and its ally Russia have denied that such an attack ever happened.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
