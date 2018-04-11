Teacher Proposes Plan To End Teacher Walkout - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teacher Proposes Plan To End Teacher Walkout

The teacher who created the Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Facebook page has an idea for more education funding.

Alberto Morejon is encouraging educators to promote a tax plan that is reminiscent of the Step Up Plan that barely failed.

That plan called for a six cent gas tax and a $1.50 tax on cigarettes.

Interestingly enough, the bill that passed two weeks ago was a three cent gas tax and a $1 tax on cigarettes.

Morejon is asking for an additional $75 million as opposed to the up to $97 million some groups say would be enough to end the walkout and send $125 million to fund education.

Morejon said many of the legislators he met with support this idea but it'd take a compromise between parties.

It looks like this:

  • Add 1.5 cents to the gas tax which is currently at three cents
  • Add 0.25 cents to the cigarette tax which is currently at $1
  • Add 0.125 percent to the income tax bracket. It used to be 7 percent but is now 5 percent 

Raising the gas tax by 1.5 cents, according to Morejon, is the difference between paying $1 a month and $1.50.

