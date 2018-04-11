Walkout Continues After Fallin Signs Motel-Hotel Tax Repeal, 2 Other Bills

The teacher who created the Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Facebook page has an idea for more education funding.More >>
The teacher who created the Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Facebook page has an idea for more education funding.More >>
There was a noticeable drop in numbers on Tuesday at the state Capitol.More >>
There was a noticeable drop in numbers on Tuesday at the state Capitol.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.