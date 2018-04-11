Summer-Like Temperatures By End Of Workweek In OKC Metro

We say a mild morning on Wednesday as temperatures did not fall much overnight and rested in the mid-50s.

Winds will crank up with gusts of up to 30 to 35 mph. Wednesday will see highs flirt with near 80 temperatures.

Wednesday night will see clear skies with temperatures staying mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will remain windy Thursday but will be even warmer! The highs will reach to the mid-80s and upper 90s out west. Our main concern is an increased wildfire threat especially in western Oklahoma.

Wrapping up the workweek, we will see summer heat arrive! The metro will see temperatures of 80s and 90s into Friday. Winds will be up and gusty. Conditions are favorable for wildfires. Please be weather aware with an extreme fire threat into Friday.

A cold front arrives late Friday. Storm chances are low and it should stay east of Interstate 35.

A cooler weekend is ahead with highs in the 50s.