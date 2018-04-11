Oklahoma Lawmaker Says Lack Of Father Figures Influences Gun Violence

An Oklahoma lawmaker is gaining attention on social media for comments made during a ‘town hall for our lives’ meeting.

In a video posted to twitter Representative Jeff Coody stated that while he believes mental health is an influence of gun violence, studies show that the lack of a father figure is a contributing factor to children killing innocent people, according to Briley Jones.

Ryan Deitsch, a student and survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, responded to the representative’s comments on twitter saying:

“Daddy issues do not always result in senseless slaughter, but they could be the death of Representative Coody’s career.”

Representative Coody was recently under fire for his comments made in a viral video regarding the statewide teacher walkout when he compared the OEA’s demands to extortion.

