Lincoln Riley On 1st Spring Game As OU Head Coach

OU head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping for a record number of fans, as next weekend he'll host a large number of key recruits for the spring football game.

The game will be more tradition with bragging rights on the line.

"It's created a little bit of buzz throughout the building, they're starting to talk smack back and forth a little bit, definitely want to win. We have a little meal planned for the winners and the losers after it. They're pretty excited about the competitive nature of it. Be exciting for our fans, it's not a complicated scoring system, our fans can come and follow it just like they would in a game."