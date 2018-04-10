Lincoln Riley On 1st Spring Game As OU Head Coach

Despite missing Robert Barnes and Chanse Sylvie due to injury last Saturday, defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks was pleased with his groups' effort in the Sooners' first scrimmage of the spring.More >>
OU's defensive line is looking to improve in 2018, and has a new standard for play.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping for a record number of fans, as next weekend he'll host a large number of key recruits for the spring football game.More >>
After two critically-important and impressive road wins at Houston and Miami, the Thunder looks primed for the playoffs. IMore >>
A familiar face in Oklahoma athletics is proving to be a fan favorite with educators at the Capitol on Tuesday.More >>
Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook got his 25th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a playoff spot with a 115-93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.More >>
