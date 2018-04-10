OEA Demands $50M To End Teacher Walkout

After a lot of debate and decisions Friday in the State Senate, the walkout will continue into next week. OEA said lawmakers till need green-light more funding, by ending capitol gains tax deductions and approving the hotel/motel tax.More >>
After a lot of debate and decisions Friday in the State Senate, the walkout will continue into next week. OEA said lawmakers till need green-light more funding, by ending capitol gains tax deductions and approving the hotel/motel tax.More >>
Early estimates show the teacher walkout has cost taxpayers over half a million dollars.More >>
Early estimates show the teacher walkout has cost taxpayers over half a million dollars.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.