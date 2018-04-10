Tulsa-Area Teachers Complete 110-Mile Journey To State Capitol

Tulsa-area teachers are completing their 110-mile journey to the state Capitol.

A group of Tulsa-area teachers ended its 110-mile journey to the state Capitol Tuesday, April 10.

The group has walked more than 15 miles a day for the past six days.

“We wanted to show how important this is to us, so what better way than to march 110 miles across Oklahoma,” said Aaron Baker.

At the Capitol, the teachers plan to speak with lawmakers about providing funding for education.