Moody's Issues 'Credit Positive' Outlook For Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Moody's Issues 'Credit Positive' Outlook For Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One of the nation's top rating agencies is issuing Oklahoma a "credit positive" report following approval of an estimated $523 million in tax increases.

The report by Moody's Investor Services comes five months after it issued a "credit negative" warning as the Legislature at the tie was unable to close a $215 million hole in the state budget, but doesn't affect the state's credit rating.

Moody's said passing tax increases shows that under certain circumstances -- in this case a teacher strike -- state lawmakers can reach consensus on fiscal challenges.

State Treasurer Ken Miller noted the Moody's report and said passage of the tax bills to increase revenue is positive, but that more needs to be done to address what he calls "other pressing needs" that include public health and transportation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.