OKC To See Summer-Like Temperatures During Week

It will be a cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 30s. We may see some frost.

Highs are mild in the upper 60s later Tuesday. It will be a beautiful spring day!

We will see clear skies and breezy winds Tuesday night. Lows will not be as cold and will be in the mid-40s.

The wind machine turns on by the midweek! Wind gusts will push 30 to 35 mph at times on Wednesday. A strong south wind pushes in warmer temperatures. Temperatures will push near 80.

The rest of the week will be warm and windy. We will see summer heat arrive ahead of our next front. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s across Oklahoma late week. Our main concern this week will be an increasing fire danger and extreme fire danger out west.

A cold front arrives late Friday and storm chances are low, staying east of Interstate 35.

A cooler weekend is ahead and it will be a big drop from 80. Highs will be in the 50s.