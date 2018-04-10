Teacher Walkout Goes Into Its Seventh Day - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teacher Walkout Goes Into Its Seventh Day

The teacher walkout is not showing any signs of slowing down as teachers across the state are gearing up for Day 7.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The teacher walkout is not showing any signs of slowing down as teachers across the state are gearing up for Day 7.

Drawing the largest crowd yet of 50,000 teachers and supporters filled the Capitol grounds on Monday.

OEA president Alicia Priest say the momentum is increasing. She's encouraging teachers to keep it going until they reach their goal. 

So far, the Legislature has approved $456 million for increased pay for certified teachers, support professionals and student education.

Priest said they're moving in the right direction, close to OEA's original request of $506 million. 

Filing for office begins Wednesday and Priest said it's imperative that our future legislators are champions for education. 

