OKCPS Offers Free Place To Stay For Out-Of-Town Teachers

The fieldhouse at Capitol Hill High School is opening its doors for weary teachers on their way to the state Capitol.

The school is allowing 400 educators who live more than 60 miles from Oklahoma City a free place to stay during the walkout.

OKCPS plans to reopen the fieldhouse every night this week as long the walkout continues and the district continues to cancel classes.

Registration will reopen each day at 4 p.m., and they will take the first 400 educators who sign up.

Check in is between 6 and 10 p.m. and the building must be cleared by 8 a.m.

Sign up sheets are available online. Click here for a link.