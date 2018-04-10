OKCPS Offers Free Place To Stay For Out-Of-Town Teachers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPS Offers Free Place To Stay For Out-Of-Town Teachers

Posted: Updated:
The fieldhouse at Capitol Hill High School is opening its doors for weary teachers on their way to the state Capitol. The fieldhouse at Capitol Hill High School is opening its doors for weary teachers on their way to the state Capitol.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The fieldhouse at Capitol Hill High School is opening its doors for weary teachers on their way to the state Capitol.

The school is allowing 400 educators who live more than 60 miles from Oklahoma City a free place to stay during the walkout.

OKCPS plans to reopen the fieldhouse every night this week as long the walkout continues and the district continues to cancel classes. 

Registration will reopen each day at 4 p.m., and they will take the first 400 educators who sign up.

Check in is between 6 and 10 p.m. and the building must be cleared by 8 a.m.

Sign up sheets are available online. Click here for a link.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.