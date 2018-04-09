Senator Anastasia Pittman To Announce Candidacy For Lieutenant Governor

Oklahoma State Senator Anastasia Pittman will reportedly announce her candidacy for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor.

The Senator plans to make her official announcement and host a brief conversation on "Education is the Key to Economic Development," at three locations Tuesday. Local teachers, pastors, tribes and civic & community leaders are invited.

The locations are as follows:

Vernon AME Church 311 N. Greenwood Avenue, Tulsa at 9:30 a.m.

Langston University OKC Campus 6700 N. Martin Luther King Avenue, Oklahoma City at 2:30 p.m.

Cameron University, McMahon Centennial Complex 501 SW University Drive, Lawton at 6:00 p.m.