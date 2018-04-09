Stillwater Man Gives To Teachers In Honor Of Late Wife

The husband of a Stillwater teacher who died of cancer, is spending hundreds on teachers during the walkout in his wife’s honor.

Phillip Germain’s wife Jami died in November of 2016, three months after she was diagnosed with melanoma that spread to her brain.

“Students loved her. She has a very big heart,” said Germain, whose wife taught kindergarten and pre-K at Sangre Ridge Elementary in Stillwater for 13 years.

Germain said his wife would have wanted him to demonstrate with teachers at the Capitol.

The IT worker went a step further and handed out around $300 in gift cards to teachers last week.

“I felt like it was hard to stop, I felt like I had to keep giving,” said Germain.

“I think she is probably walking right beside me, guiding me to do this,” he added.

Germain thinks his late wife had something to do with the news that came while he was at the Capitol.

Late last year, Germain was diagnosed with cancer as well. The non-Hodgkin’s follicular lymphoma was in his eyes and eye lid. He underwent 12 rounds of radiation treatment.

Just after handing out gift cards at the Capitol, Germain got a call from his doctor with great news.

“I’m just now 100% cancer free and I’m doing well. I feel very blessed,” said Germain.

