OKCPS Offers Free Housing To Out Of Town Walkout Participants - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPS Offers Free Housing To Out Of Town Walkout Participants

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Educators from out of town attending the teacher walkout are being offered free housing from OKCPS officials. 

Educators who live more than 60 miles from Oklahoma City and would like a place to rest can stay at the Capitol Hill High School Fieldhouse. OKCPS says the fieldhouse has room for up to 400 educators. 

"We know housing & travel costs can be a barrier for our fellow educators from afar, and OKCPS wants to ensure that all Oklahoma teachers get the opportunity to have their voices heard at the Capitol," the district said. 

Walkout participants interested are asked to register here

The invitation will be extended in the event OKCPS cancels classes again Tuesday. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.