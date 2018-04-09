OKCPS Offers Free Housing To Out Of Town Walkout Participants

Educators from out of town attending the teacher walkout are being offered free housing from OKCPS officials.

Educators who live more than 60 miles from Oklahoma City and would like a place to rest can stay at the Capitol Hill High School Fieldhouse. OKCPS says the fieldhouse has room for up to 400 educators.

"We know housing & travel costs can be a barrier for our fellow educators from afar, and OKCPS wants to ensure that all Oklahoma teachers get the opportunity to have their voices heard at the Capitol," the district said.

Walkout participants interested are asked to register here.

The invitation will be extended in the event OKCPS cancels classes again Tuesday.