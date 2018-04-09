Hundreds Of Female Attorneys At State Capitol In Support Of Teachers

There were defense attorneys, district attorneys and corporate lawyers in attendance.

Hundreds of attorneys went to the Capitol to show support for teachers Monday.

“We want to be here as support to say you can try to bully the teachers but try to bully us, because we've got their backs,” Jaye Mendros, a criminal defense lawyer said.

The group of female attorneys in black entered the Capitol to the sound of claps and cheers.

“This is costing me money to be out here and it's worth it. This is the most important pro bono effort I feel like, of my legal career,” Mendros said.

“I’m the daughter of an educator, I'm the granddaughter of an educator. My aunts are educators. I am only who I am today because of them,” Kalan Chapman Lloyd, an oil and gas attorney said.

This group of female attorneys are all part of Facebook group and made a pact to support teachers together meeting with lawmakers this week for free.

“It’s amazing what happens when you get women with the same cause going forward. I don't know anybody's politics, but we are here for the kids,” Chapman Lloyd said.

The attorneys will continue throughout the week, taking time from the courthouse for the statehouse.

“All of us are losing money doing this. We are doing this for Oklahoma's children,” Mendros said.

