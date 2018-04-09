Chicken Scallopini - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chicken Scallopini

Chicken Scallopini

  • 4 boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cut thin
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • Olive oil
  • 8-10 frozen artichoke hearts, quartered
  • 2 cloves garlic, sliced thin
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 3/4 cup white wine
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • Italian parsley
  1. Use a large skillet over medium high heat, drizzle a generous amount of olive oil into the bottom of the pan.
  2. Heat the skillet to medium high heat. Make sure not to allow the olive oil to "smoke".
  3. In a small pie pan or plate, mix together the flour, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
  4. Dredge the flattened chicken breast in the flour mixture.
  5. Place the chicken breasts in the pan and cook for 5-6 minutes on each side or until lightly browned.
  6. Remove the chicken to a plate while you make the sauce.
  7. Reduce the heat and pour in the chicken stock and wine. Make sure to scrape up all of the little bits on the bottom.
  8. Stir in the sliced garlic, artichoke hearts and capers.
  9. Continue to cook till liquid reduces by half.
  10. Add a tablespoon of butter to smooth sauce.
  11. Now, add salt and pepper to taste.
  12. Return the chicken cutlets to the sauce and cook for 5 minutes.
  13. Serve with your favorite pasta or with steamed broccoli.

