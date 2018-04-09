Clinton Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Teen Before, After Walkout

A teacher at Clinton Public Schools was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

And, according to the report, she even transported the student to and from the teacher walkout, with a group of several students, and had sex with the teen before going to and after leaving the Capitol.

Authorities say Keri Hoffman taught 7th grade and 8th grade Math for Clinton Public Schools when she began having the inappropriate relationship with one of her 15-year-old male students.

Police learned of the crime when Hoffman and her husband came to the police department on Saturday, where she confessed to the crime at her husband’s urging. Hoffman told police she and the teen first began communicating on Facebook and had sex multiple times, beginning on March 30.

According to court documents, Hoffman admitted to investigators that she took a group of students, including the 15-year-old boy, to the Capitol to participate in the walkout.

On April 8, investigators interviewed the teen, who they say corroborated what Hoffman has told them about the relationship.

Authorities arrested Hoffman on Sunday and booked her into the Custer County Jail on two complaints of second-degree rape, one of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor by electronic technology and one complaint of engaging in a pattern of criminal offense. Her bond was set at $120,000.

Hoffman has been teaching at Clinton Public Schools since August 2011.