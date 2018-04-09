Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash In Moore

Emergency crews are responding to a reported injury crash in Moore, Monday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died following a crash in Moore, Monday afternoon.

According to OHP, a motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Donald Mann, of Moore, was entering northbound Interstate 35 at 19 Street when it hit a curb. Mann was thrown from the motorcycle into the center lane of I-35 northbound traffic. Then, Man was struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

OHP says the crash occurred because Mann was traveling at an “unsafe speed”.

