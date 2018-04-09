Crews Respond To Injury Crash In Moore

Emergency crews responded to a reported injury crash in Moore, Monday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in northbound lanes of I-35 at 19th Street around 1:45 p.m. Troopers shut down the northbound lanes for about an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

At this time, no details surrounding the cause of the crash have been released.

