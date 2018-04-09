[UNFILTERED] Dale Public School Administrators Questioned by Parent

[UNFILTERED] Reporter Luke Hall sat in on a meeting in Dale, Oklahoma between Dale Public School parents and their administration asking questions and expressing concerns about the teacher walkout, now on day six.

Superintendent Charlie Dickinson and three other administrators answered questions from a parent at 9:00 Monday morning in the Dale Administration Building. Dale Public Schools were in session on the first day of the walkout, April 2nd. Staff had originally decided that the raise granted was enough and that they wanted to stay in school, but said once they saw the reaction statewide from other districts, their concerns grew. The decision was made to close on Tuesday last week, and they have been closed since.

Note: The parent declined to appear on camera due to military affiliation.

