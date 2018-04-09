Senators Call For Wind Industry Tax Credit Reforms For Education Funding

A pair of Oklahoma senators spoke to the press concerning tax credits to the wind industry in order to help raise more money for education funding.

During the presser, Monday afternoon, Sen. Nathan Dahm and Sen. Josh Brecheen called on the legislature to end “corporate welfare” to the wind industry, that they say pays out $500 to $750 million over the next 10 years to the wind industry.

The senators have filed a bill to eliminate “the refund aspect” of the tax credit “so the state can use these resources to adequately fund education, teacher pay and other vital state services and needs.”