Budget Committee Approves Wind Tax Credit Reform Bill For Educat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Budget Committee Approves Wind Tax Credit Reform Bill For Education Funds

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]

An Oklahoma House budget committee narrowly passed a bill dealing with tax credits to the wind industry in order to help raise more money for education funding.

Senate Bill 888 passed through the committee by a vote of 14-12. The bill could save the state about $70 million beginning in 2021.

During the presser, Monday afternoon, Sen. Nathan Dahm and Sen. Josh Brecheen, the architects of the bill called on the legislature to end “corporate welfare” to the wind industry, that they say pays out $500 to $750 million over the next 10 years to the wind industry.

The bill does not eliminate the credit, according to the senators, but rather eliminates “the refund aspect” of the tax credit “so the state can use these resources to adequately fund education, teacher pay and other vital state services and needs.”

Opponents of the bill fear wind energy companies woudl fight the bill in court for violating contracts.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.