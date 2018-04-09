Federal Deficit To Hit $1 Trillion Earlier Than Expected - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Federal Deficit To Hit $1 Trillion Earlier Than Expected

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
[File Photo] [File Photo]
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

America's federal deficit will top $1 trillion by 2020, two years earlier than prior estimates, as tax cuts and federal spending hikes take effect, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday. 

That budget gap -- the amount by which the U.S. government spending exceeds revenue -- is then forecast to remain above $1 trillion through 2027. 

The nonpartisan agency also forecast in its annual outlook that growth will reach 3.3 percent this year, which would be a significant jump over the 2.6 percent gain in 2017. 

That would be a boost for President Trump, who has committed to generating growth of at least 3 percent.  But the CBO expects growth to slow to 2.4 percent in 2019.

Mr. Trump and other administration officials have repeatedly predicted that tax cuts, moves to repeal regulations on companies and other policies would push up the growth rate. 

The CBO typically releases its yearly forecast in January, but Monday's projections were delayed to reflect major tax legislation enacted in December and a subsequent two-year budget agreement.

Some economists warn that a rising federal deficit and overall national debt will cause interest rates to rise.

"Our goal should be to put the debt on a declining path as a share of the economy," state five former chairs of the White House Council of Economic Advisers in an opinion piece Sunday in the Washington Post. "That will require running smaller deficits in strong economic periods — such as the present — to offset the larger deficits that are needed in recessions to restore demand and avoid deeper crises," wrote Martin Neil Baily, Jason Furman, Alan Krueger, Laura D'Andrea Tyson and Janet Yellen.

"Last year's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act turned that economic logic on its head. The economy was already at or close to full employment and did not need a boost. This year's bipartisan spending agreement contributed further to the ill-timed stimulus," the five economists argued.

By contrast, economists from the Hoover Institution, a right-leaning think tank at Stanford University, view last year's tax overhaul as a "good first step." 

"To address the debt problem, Congress must reform and restrain the growth of entitlement programs and adopt further pro-growth tax and regulatory policies," wrote Michael Boskin, John Cochrane, John Cogan, George Shultz and John Taylor in the Washington Post.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.