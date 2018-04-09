1 Arrested In Connection With Baby Death

One person has been arrested in connection with a baby death in Oklahoma City.

Antonio Goodwin, 31, was arrested Friday on a murder complaint after a 4-month-old child was taken to a hospital.

Police were told Ryan Keesee, 4 months, was taken about 11 a.m. Friday to Deaconess Hospital and was not breathing and died about 2 p.m.

Police said the child had injuries consistent with child abuse.

Goodwin was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.