Regional Food Bank To Help Families Impacted By Teacher Walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Regional Food Bank and Bethlehem Star Baptist Church have teamed up provide meals for families affected by the walkout.

The food bank will be providing meals from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Star Baptist Church, 2704 NE 24 in Oklahoma City. 

They will have 240 family boxes. Each box contains family-friendly foods that are enough for 20 meals.

In Oklahoma, 61 percent of public school students participate in free and reduced breakfast and lunch program. The Regional Food Bank has prepared an estimated 20,000 meals for students and 5,000 family pantry boxes to meet the increased need in food assistance during the walkout.

