OKC Man Killed Inside RV Identified

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man found dead inside an RV in northeast Oklahoma City was identified.

Baron Lamar McCoy, 34, was found dead about 1:35 a.m. Sunday inside an RV in the 3300 block of NE 20

It appears McCoy was shot to death, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. 

