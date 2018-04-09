Fatal Shooting Victim Identified By OKC Police

The victim of a fatal shooting in south Oklahoma City has been identified, police said Monday.

Mark Anthony Harjo, 32, was found dead about 5:45 p.m. Friday in a room at the Executive Inn, 3501 S Interstate 35 Service Road.

Police said it appears Harjo was shot to death.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.