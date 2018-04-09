Fatal Shooting Victim Identified By OKC Police

The Regional Food Bank and Bethlehem Star Baptist Church have teamed up provide meals for families affected by the walkout.More >>
Ted’s Cafe Escondido is partnering with Operation Freedom and the Oklahoma Education Association to provide 5000 meals for Capitol demonstrators on Monday, according to a news release on the restaurant's website.More >>
